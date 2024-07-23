Hilliard went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Monday against the Red Sox.

Hilliard blasted a clutch home run in the tenth inning to tie the game at 7-7. It was his third homer of the season, and he's also hit .290 with five RBI and seven runs scored across 13 games in July. Hilliard is currently locked into a large-side platoon role in left field, though the impending returns of Nolan Jones (back) and Kris Bryant (oblique) will likely jeopardize his playing time.