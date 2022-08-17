site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-sam-hilliard-on-bench-against-left-hander | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Sam Hilliard: On bench against left-hander
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hilliard isn't starting Wednesday against the Cardinals.
Hilliard is out of the lineup for a third consecutive game since left-hander Jordan Montgomery is on the mound for St. Louis. Connor Joe will start in left field and lead off.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read