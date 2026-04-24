site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-sammy-peralta-recalled-from-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Rockies' Sammy Peralta: Recalled from Triple-A
•
1 min read
The Rockies recalled Peralta from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.
Peralta has collected a 3.72 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with seven strikeouts over 9.2 innings in the bullpen at Albuquerque this season. The left-hander will provide the Rockies with a fresh relief arm.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read