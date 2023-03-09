Bouchard has been diagnosed with a ruptured left biceps muscle, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Bouchard suffered the injury while taking a first-inning at-bat in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Angels. Colorado is holding out hope that it's not season-ending, per Harding, but the 26-year-old slugger needs surgery and is going to be on the shelf over a lengthy recovery period. He was positioned to claim something close to an everyday role this year with the Rockies following his tremendous showing between Triple-A and MLB in 2022.