The Rockies selected Thompson's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Thompson was the 31st overall pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft. He reached Triple-A for the first time last season and posted a .911 OPS with 18 home runs, 66 RBI and 12 stolen bases over 513 plate appearances. Thompson also showed solid plate discipline with a 10.8 percent walk rate and 20.9 percent strikeout rate, He played infield earlier in his minor-league career but seems to have settled into a role in left field. He seems likely to make his big-league debut in 2026.