Vodnik turned in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to earn the save in a 6-5 win over St. Louis.

Vodnik earned the save for a second straight day -- he set the Cardinals down on ten pitches Wednesday after recording five outs on 27 pitches in Tuesday's victory. With Seth Halvorsen (elbow) sidelined, the 25-year-old Vodnik looks to be the preferred ninth-inning option for Colorado, despite coming into the day with a 9.00 ERA in his previous eight innings. Overall, Vodnik sports a 3.72 ERA with a 1.54 WHIP and 38 strikeouts through 36.1 innings this season.