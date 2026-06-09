Rockies' Victor Vodnik: Cleared for rehab assignment

Vodnik (elbow) was sent to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment.

Vodnik has recovered well after missing the past three weeks of action with right ulnar nerve inflammation. Since his absence has been relatively brief, the reliever should not require too many rehab appearances. Vodnik still leads the Rockies with four saves this season, but he allowed 14 runs over his last nine innings before going on the 15-day injured list, so the club will likely ease him back into high-leverage spots when he's ready to return.