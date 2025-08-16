Vodnik picked up the save Friday against Arizona, striking out two in a clean ninth inning.

Vodnik secured save No. 5 on the campaign and his third of the month of August. It's notable that Juan Mejia tossed a scoreless eighth inning for a hold, which suggests Vodnik is at least slightly ahead of Mejia in the bullpen pecking order while Seth Halvorsen (elbow) is on the injured list. With Vodnik holding a concerning 1.50 WHIP over 37.1 innings this season, however, it wouldn't be surprising to see this situation remain somewhat of a committee going forward.