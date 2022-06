Benintendi (knee) will start in left field and bat second Tuesday against the Rangers.

Benintendi was forced out of Monday's 10-4 loss in the series opener after banging his knee during a slide, but his early exit was described as precautionary. His inclusion in the lineup a day later seemingly supports that notion, so fantasy managers shouldn't have much reason to fret about his health moving forward. Benintendi is batting an excellent .299 on the season, but his production in the counting-stats categories (28 runs, 26 RBI, three home runs and one stolen base in 71 games) has been disappointing.