Lacy is not ready to be assigned to an affiliate yet, but he has been throwing side sessions at the Royals' spring training complex, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

Considering Lacy's issues with throwing strikes and repeating his delivery, the Royals probably want him really dialed in before they send him off to Double-A or High-A for this pivotal developmental year. The fourth overall pick in 2020, Lacy has a career 7.09 ERA and 1.71 WHIP in 80 pro innings.