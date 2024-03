Lacy announced via his personal Instagram Tuesday that he underwent Tommy John surgery, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lacy didn't pitch at all in 2023 while dealing with an undisclosed injury, and this latest injury will wipe out all of his 2024 campaign as well. The first-round pick from 2020 has logged a total of 80 innings in affiliated ball in his career. He has yet to pitch above Double-A and will be in his age-26 season by the time he recovers from this latest surgery.