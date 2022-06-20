Lacy (back) has given up three runs (two earned) on three hits and five walks while striking out three across 3.2 innings through his first two appearances with the Royals' rookie-level Arizona Complex League since beginning a rehab assignment Tuesday.

Lucy has been on the shelf for nearly two months due to a back injury and has shown considerable rust since initiating his rehab assignment. In addition to walking more batters than he's struck out, Lacy has also hit a pair of batters with pitches.