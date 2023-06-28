Cox is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The rookie left-hander looks like he'll get a chance to nail down a rotation spot after a brilliant start to his big-league career while working out of the bullpen. In his first 12.1 innings with the Royals, Cox has yet to allow a run while striking out 13, and he even retired 39 batters before ceding his first two hits in his most recent outing last Thursday in Tampa Bay. The Royals are unlikely to turn Cox loose for more than five innings Wednesday unless he's economical with his pitch count, so he'll still carry an element of risk as a streaming option even while facing off against a weak Cleveland lineup.