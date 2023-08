Cox will start Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Nearly a week after earning his first career save, Cox will make his third start of the season Thursday -- his first since early July. The 26-year-old lefty has been effective so far this season with a 3.58 ERA and 1.16 WHIP through 27.2 frames, but he will likely remain in the game for just two or three innings before Alec Marsh comes in as the Royals' bulk reliever.