Falter (biceps) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.

It will be his first game appearance since he landed on the 15-day injured list with a left biceps contusion in late August. Falter had been demoted to the Royals' bullpen before getting hurt, and if he does make it back before the end of the season, it could be in a low-leverage relief role.

