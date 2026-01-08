Falter (biceps) agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Royals on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Falter failed to make a positive first impression with the Royals after being traded from Pittsburgh at the deadline, as he allowed 15 earned runs over just 12 innings before spending the final month of the season on the injured list due to a biceps contusion. He's likely to be fully recovered by the time spring training starts, at which point he'll compete for a spot in Kansas City's rotation.