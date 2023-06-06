Witt went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 9-6 loss to the Marlins.

Witt has hit safely in seven of his last 11 games, and he's made the most of his trips on base with six steals in that span. The shortstop is up to 19 thefts in 23 attempts this season, putting him on track to breeze past the 30 steals he recorded as a rookie in 2022. He's batting just .233 with a .687 OPS, 10 home runs, 27 RBI and 37 runs scored as a near-everyday presence in the top half of the Royals' order.