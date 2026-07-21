Royals' Bobby Witt: Back feeling 'pretty stiff'

Manager Matt Quatraro said that Witt, who is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Giants, is still feeling "pretty stiff" as he continues to manage back spasms and tightness, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

The All-Star shortstop returned to the lineup Monday after missing one game due to lower-back tightness, but he was unable to finish the contest. Witt should be considered day-to-day for now, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Royals opt to give him a couple days off to recover since the injury is lingering. Tyler Tolbert is picking up a start at shortstop Tuesday for Kansas City.