Witt went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 3-1 victory versus Detroit on Saturday.

Witt's two-run shot in the eighth inning broke a 1-1 tie and provided the decisive runs in the KC victory. The star shortstop extended his hitting streak to 18 games, during which he's slashing .394/.450/.577 with three home runs, 11 RBI, 17 runs and four stolen bases. While's Witt's .860 OPS on the campaign is over 100 points lower than his .977 mark last year, he's been plenty productive with an overall .299/.355/.505 slash line, 20 homers, 76 RBI, 88 runs and 34 thefts.