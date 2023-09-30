Witt went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Yankees.

Witt's 30th home run was a two-run shot in the seventh that closed the scoring for the Royals. Witt is now one stolen base from a landmark milestone as he'd become only the fourth player in major-league history with a 30-50 season, joining Eric Davis (1987), Barry Bonds (1990) and Ronald Acuna (2023). The second-year star is now slashing .275/.317/.493 with 30 homers, 96 RBI, 96 runs and 49 steals over 633 at-bats.