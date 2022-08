Witt went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 6-4 win over the White Sox.

Witt has gone nine games without a multi-hit effort, batting just .182 (6-for-33). He's added a home run, two steals, three RBI and three runs scored in that span. The rookie infielder is slashing .250/.293/.431 with 16 homers, 24 steals in 28 attempts, 60 RBI and 60 runs scored through 113 contests overall.