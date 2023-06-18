Witt went 2-for-5 with a double and four RBI in Saturday's 10-9 win over the Angels.

Witt had a pair of two-run knocks, a double in the seventh inning and a single one frame later, to help the Royals erase a six-run deficit. This was his fifth multi-hit effort in his last 13 games, a span in which he's gone 17-for-51 (.333). The shortstop is still hitting just .247 on the year, but he's trending in the right direction. Witt has added ample counting stats with 11 home runs, 21 stolen bases, 35 RBI, 40 runs scored, 10 doubles and four triples through 69 games.