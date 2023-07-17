Witt went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple and three RBI in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Rays.

Witt knocked in a pair of runs with his second-inning triple and added the solo shot in the fifth. All four of his hits over the last three games have come for extra-bases, and he's on a seven-game hitting streak. The shortstop is slashing .259/.301/.463 with 16 long balls, 51 RBI, 50 runs scored and 27 stolen bases through 93 contests. He's also tied with Shohei Ohtani for the major-league lead with six triples.