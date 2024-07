Witt went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored during Sunday's 10-1 win over Colorado.

Witt clubbed his 15th home run of the season, taking Ty Blach yard for a three-run homer in the ninth inning. The 24-year-old shortstop was named an AL All-Star reserve and has shown exactly why he's deserving of the honor lately, batting 12-for-23 with three homers and nine runs scored across his last seven games