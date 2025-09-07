Witt's MRI on his back returned negative results, and he could return to action when his spasms "loosen up enough to play," Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Witt exited Friday's game against Minnesota due to back spasms and didn't play Saturday. It sounds like he's not dealing with a significant injury, however, so he should be able to avoid a stint on the IL. Witt's return to the lineup will likely depend upon when the spasms in his back subside.