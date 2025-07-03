Witt went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and a stolen base during Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Seattle.

Witt reached safely in all four of his plate appearances, drawing two walks and logging two singles. He supplied the Royals' only runs in the loss and swiped a bag for a second straight night. The superstar shortstop is riding a six-game hit streak, going 11-for-25 (.440) with three doubles, eight runs scored and five RBI during that stretch.