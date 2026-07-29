Royals' Bobby Witt: Ramping up baseball activity

Witt (back) has begun ramping up his baseball activity, and how he responds over the next few days will determine whether he's activated from the injured list when first eligible Friday, per MLB.com.

Witt landed on the injured list for the first time in his big-league career July 22 due to tightness in his lower back. Early indications suggested there wasn't any cause for concern over a long-term absence, and the star shortstop remains on track to avoid a lengthy stay on the IL if he responds well to the increase in his baseball activity. In 94 games this season, Witt is slashing .279/.350/.450 with 13 homers, 39 RBI, 51 runs and 30 stolen bases.