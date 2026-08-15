Royals' Bobby Witt: Scores twice Friday

Witt went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and two walks in Friday's 7-6 win over the Angels.

Witt reached base three times, scoring twice as part of a winning effort for the Royals. The star shortstop has reached base safely in all 10 games since recovering from tightness in his lower back, slashing .342/.432/.421 with three doubles, three RBI, 11 runs and two stolen bases over that span. Overall, Witt is hitting .285/.358/.447 with 13 homers, 25 doubles, 42 RBI, 62 runs and 32 stolen bases across 104 contests.