Royals' Bobby Witt: Shines in return to lineup

Witt went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Twins.

Making his return after a two-week absence due to low-back tightness, Witt wasted little time getting back on track. He singled in each of his first two at-bats before ripping a two-run double in the fifth inning to extend Kansas City's lead. While his counting stats have taken a step back from previous seasons, in part due to the Royals' overall offensive struggles, Witt has continued to perform at a high level. Through 95 games, he's slashing .283/.353/.455 with 13 home runs, 23 doubles, one triple, 41 RBI and 53 runs scored and is tied with Jazz Chisholm for the American League lead with 30 stolen bases.