Witt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and one steal in Monday's 7-0 win over the Cardinals.

Witt stole his 16th bag of the season and hit his 10th home run of the year. The only other players with double figures in each of those categories already is Ronald Acuna and Josh Lowe. Witt hit 20 long balls and stole 30 bags as a rookie last year, and the 22-year-old is on pace to shatter both of those marks in 2023, barring he stays healthy.