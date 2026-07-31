Royals' Bobby Witt: Tracking toward return Tuesday

Witt (back) is on track to return to the Royals for Tuesday's series opener against the Twins, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Witt is scheduled for a full workout Saturday, and as long as that goes well, then the star shortstop should be back in action for the Royals for the start of their home series Tuesday. Witt landed on the 10-day IL on July 22 due to back soreness, but with his impending return, both Andrew Velazquez and Tyler Tolbert will see their reps at shortstop dry up. Prior to his injury, Witt was slashing .279/.350/.450 with 30 steals, 13 homer runs and 39 RBI across 414 plate appearances.