Kansas City placed Singer (arm) on the paternity leave list Friday.

It had already been announced that Singer would be skipped on his next turn through the Royals' rotation and now he can spend the time off with his growing family. The 27-year-old right-hander stands 8-10 with a 5.15 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 125:44 K:BB through 143.1 innings (26 starts) this season.