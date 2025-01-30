Estevez agreed to a two-year contract with the Royals on Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The financial details of the deal have yet to be disclosed, though it reportedly features a club option for 2027. Estevez is coming off the best year of his career, finishing 2024 with a 2.45 ERA and 0.91 WHIP through 55 regular-season innings while converting 26 saves between the Angels and Phillies. Now in Kansas City, the 32-year-old righty is likely to take over as the Royals' primary closer, which would push Lucas Erceg into a setup role.