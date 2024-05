Stratton struck out one batter over 1.1 perfect innings and earned a save over the Tigers on Monday.

Stratton entered the eighth innings with two outs and bases jammed. He escaped the threat and retired the side in order to preserve the win. The dangerous circumstances allowed him to earn the save despite Kansas City winning 8-3, which would explain why James McArthur wasn't used. Stratton owns a 4.95 ERA with three saves and three holds through 19 appearances.