The Royals will activate Ragans (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Mariners in Kansas City, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

The upcoming start will mark Ragans' first with the big club since June 5, after a left rotator cuff strain kept him out of commission for more than three months. The southpaw began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Omaha on Sept. 7 and tossed 56 pitches and 3.2 innings in his second and final outing on the farm this past Friday, striking out seven in that start while allowing no runs on one hit and two walks. Though Ragans looked sharp in both of his appearances at Omaha, he's not yet fully stretched out for a typical starter's workload and could be limited to around 70-to-80 pitches Wednesday.