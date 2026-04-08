The Royals announced that Ragans was removed from his start in Wednesday's game against the Guardians in the first inning due to a left thumb contusion. He recorded two outs via strikeout and was charged with three earned runs on two hits and one walk.

Ragans sustained the injury when he was struck on the hand by a Jose Ramirez comebacker. The southpaw initially stayed in the game, but after struggling with his control against the next two hitters he faced, the Royals opted to pull the plug on his start. Though preliminary X-rays have ruled out any structural damage to Ragans' pitching hand, he'll still need to show that the thumb contusion presents no issues with his ability to grip and command the baseball before the Royals clear him to make his next turn through the rotation. Ragans tentatively lines up to make his fourth start of the season during next week's series in Detroit.