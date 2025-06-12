Ragans will get a second opinion on his shoulder injury next week, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Ragans underwent initial imaging on his left shoulder that confirmed a strain. The Royals believe that he will avoid surgery for the time being, though manager Matt Quatraro admitted that nothing will be conclusive until further testing occurs. There is no timeline for Ragans' return, but he will almost certainly be sidelined for longer than the minimum 15 days.