Blanco went 0-for-3 with a stolen base in Monday's 5-3 win over the Guardians.

Blanco was plunked and stole second in the ninth inning. Aside from a four-hit effort July 18 versus the Tigers, the outfielder has been nothing special with the bat. He's managed eight stolen bases on 11 attempts through 64 plate appearances, but he's slashing a paltry .220/.281/.407 with three triples, five doubles, no home runs, six RBI and seven runs scored.