The Royals optioned Blanco to Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

With top prospect Jac Caglianone receiving a call-up to the big leagues and likely to take on an everyday role in the corner outfield, Blanco became an expandable piece for the Royals. Since being activated May 16 following a stint on the injured list, Blanco appeared in just six of the Royals' ensuing 15 games and went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI while going 1-for-3 in stolen-base attempts.