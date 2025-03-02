Waters is in the mix for an outfield bench role along with Nick Pratto, Dairon Blanco and Joey Wiemer, MLB.com reports. He's hitting .167 (2-for-12) this spring.

Blanco is likely the favorite but he's been sidelined this spring with an Achilles injury. The Royals could also decide to keep an extra infielder who can play outfield if needed (Nick Loftin, Harold Castro). Waters hit .293 with 13 home runs, 20 stolen bases and a .877 OPS at Triple-A last season. However, he's never been able to translate his intriguing power-speed mix to success in the majors. As a switch hitter and plus fielder, he could be the best bench option if Blanco is out.