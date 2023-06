Olivares was placed on the restricted list Friday, Pete Grathoff of The Kansas City Star reports.

The outfielder is expected to be back with the team Saturday after he deals with a personal matter Friday. Olivares, 27, leaves behind a .232/.300/.413 batting line with five homers and five steals through 47 games on the season for the Royals. Nate Eaton has been called up in a corresponding move.