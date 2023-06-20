Olivares isn't in the Royals' lineup Tuesday against Detroit.
Olivares is 7-for-22 (.318) across his last five games, but he will sit out Tuesday for the second time in the Royals' last three games. Matt Beaty will take over as Kansas City's designated hitter and bat sixth.
More News
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Four-hit effort in loss•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Picks up sixth steal•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Reaches four times in return•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Back from restricted list•
-
Royals' Edward Olivares: Placed on restricted list•