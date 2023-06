Mozzicato (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Single-A Columbus on Thursday and gave up three earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three over 3.1 innings.

He was originally expected to miss a month with the undisclosed injury, but it ended up being just two weeks. This was Mozzicato's worst outing of the season, but the young southpaw still boasts a 2.54 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 49.2 innings.