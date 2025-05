Mozzicato was promoted to Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Sunday, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Mozzicato has produced a sparkling 1.24 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 37 strikeouts over 36.1 innings in seven starts with High-A Quad Cities this year. The 21-year-old will now look to keep it up at the Double-A level in hopes of earning another promotion this season.