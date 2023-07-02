Mozzicato was promoted from Single-A Columbia to High-A Quad Cities on Sunday.

Despite missing a month on the injured list, Mozzicato showed growth in his second year at Single-A, posting a 3.04 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 85:34 K:BB over 56.1 innings. The southpaw will now get a new challenge at High-A, likely for the remainder of the 2023 campaign. While he still has youth and a good prospect pedigree on his side, Mozzicato will need to work on trimming back his walk rate as he works up the Royals' system.