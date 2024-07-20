Fermin is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the White Sox.
Fermin will head to the bench after he went 1-for-4 with an RBI and two strikeouts in Friday's 7-1 win. Adam Frazier will slot in at designated hitter while Drew Waters enters the lineup in left field and bats seventh versus Chicago.
