Fermin will start at catcher and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Twins.

With the Royals frequently deploying Salvador Perez at designated hitter of late and even handing him a start at first base Friday for the first time since 2020, Fermin has been the primary beneficiary. The 28-year-old will pick up his third start behind the dish in four games Sunday, and he's made a case for continuing to receive near-everyday playing time. He'll take a five-game hitting streak into Sunday's contest and owns an .830 OPS over 134 plate appearances on the season.