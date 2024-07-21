Fermin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Fermin will sit for the second straight game while Salvador Perez starts behind the plate and Adam Frazier serves as the Royals' designated hitter. The Royals' willingness to deploy Perez at first base or DH on his non-catching days should continue to open up more playing time for Fermin compared to most No. 2 backstops, though Fermin's opportunities have taken a hit while his bat has cooled down of late. Fermin has gone 2-for-14 with a walk and four strikeouts over his last four starts.