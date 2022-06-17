site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Gabe Speier: Activated Friday
RotoWire Staff
Speier was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday.
He made one rehab assignment appearance, tossing a scoreless inning with two strikeouts on June 15. Speier should work in low-to-mid leverage situations.
