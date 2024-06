The Royals reinstated Renfroe (toe) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

The 32-year-old resumed taking swings over the weekend and is back on the active roster after spending the 10-day minimum on the shelf with a bruised toe. Renfroe had a hot start to June prior to the injury as he went 7-for-18 with two doubles, two homers and six RBI in six games.